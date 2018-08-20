Tests have revealed that McCarron did not suffer a fracture in his right (throwing) collarbone, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That's not to say that the QB won't miss any action, but we'll at least temporarily back away from the assumption that McCarron is in for a multi-week absence.

