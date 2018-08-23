McCarron (shoulder) threw lightly during individual position drills Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Initial reports last week suggested that McCarron would face a multi-week absence due to what was thought to be a fractured collarbone. He avoided that fate, but is still being eased back into things. McCarron's return to practice, however, does keep him in the mix to compete for the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment. Meanwhile, top draft pick Josh Allen will have a chance to improve his standing in that competition Sunday against the Bengals, which will mark his first preseason start.

More News
Our Latest Stories