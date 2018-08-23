Bills' AJ McCarron: Throws lightly Thursday
McCarron (shoulder) threw lightly during individual position drills Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Initial reports last week suggested that McCarron would face a multi-week absence due to what was thought to be a fractured collarbone. He avoided that fate, but is still being eased back into things. McCarron's return to practice, however, does keep him in the mix to compete for the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment. Meanwhile, top draft pick Josh Allen will have a chance to improve his standing in that competition Sunday against the Bengals, which will mark his first preseason start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...