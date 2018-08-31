Bills' AJ McCarron: Worth keeping around?
Coach Sean McDermott said late Thursday that McCarron is "absolutely in the race" and the fact that the quarterback played the entire final preseason game is not a reflection of McCarron's roster status, The Buffalo News reports.
McCarron was awful for much of the game Thursday, but he did rally the team to victory following 20-0 and 27-3 deficits, albeit against Chicago's third and fourth stringers. While it seems more likely Nathan Peterman or rookie Josh Allen will get the Week 1 start after both were rested Thursday, it might behoove the Bills to keep three quarterbacks around, seeing as they haven't had much of an idea as to which one is worthy of the starting job going back several months.
