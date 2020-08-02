King signed with Buffalo on Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills brought King in or a visit last week, and with cornerback E.J. Gaines opting out for the 2020 season Sunday, it's a 1-for-1 tradeoff to bring the former into the fold. Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Josh Norman appear set as the top three corners, but King -- a former Falcon and Seahawk -- will have a fair chance to compete for a depth role.
