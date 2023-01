Anderson (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Anderson was idle on the Bills' practice squad for the entire 2022 season. The undrafted rookie was then placed on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue Thursday. While the nature of this injury was never revealed, Anderson will get another chance to make his way up to the 53-man roster before the 2023 campaign.