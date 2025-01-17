Anderson (calf) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.
Anderson began the week as a limited participant at practice, but he's now upgraded to full activity and appears unbothered by the calf issue he picked up during Buffalo's wild-card round win over the Broncos. He'll be available to provide key depth for the Bills' offensive line versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Starts week limited•
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Returns in third quarter•
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Exits game due to calf injury•
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Returns to practice•
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Taken to hospital with illness•
-
Bills' Alec Anderson: Inks new contract with Buffalo•