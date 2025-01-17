Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Anderson (calf) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Anderson began the week as a limited participant at practice, but he's now upgraded to full activity and appears unbothered by the calf issue he picked up during Buffalo's wild-card round win over the Broncos. He'll be available to provide key depth for the Bills' offensive line versus Baltimore.

More News