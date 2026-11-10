The Bills acquired Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Titans on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

As he moves on to Buffalo following a seven-plus-season run in Tennessee, Hooker should immediately step into a starting role at safety alongside Cole Bishop. The Bills had previously been leaning on Damar Hamlin and the since-released C.J. Gardner-Johnson to fill snaps at that spot in the secondary, but Hooker is expected to provide a notable upgrade. Through seven appearances with Tennessee this season, Hooker had recorded a career-high-tying five interceptions to go with 52 tackles.