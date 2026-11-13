Head coach Joe Brady confirmed Friday that Hooker will play Sunday against the Jets, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Hooker was one of several players who changed teams before Tuesday's trade deadline, with the Titans sending the veteran safety and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. Hooker's addition bolsters a Bills defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (238.8) this season. It's unclear whether he'll start alongside Cole Bishop immediately or operate in a rotational role in the secondary in his Bills debut.