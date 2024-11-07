Cooper (wrist) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Cooper, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, was also limited in Wednesday's walk-through and he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach this weekend's game against the Colts without an injury designation. The same applies to fellow WRs Keon Coleman (wrist, DNP on Thursday), Mack Hollins (shoulder, LP) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral, LP).
