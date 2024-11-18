Cooper (wrist) caught two of three targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Cooper made a successful return from a wrist injury that cost him two-plus games and left the wideout listed as questionable for Week 11. The 10-year pro made his mark on the game with a pair of big-chunk gains on his two receptions as Buffalo dealt Kansas City its first loss of the season. With no setbacks reported and a bye week on tap, fantasy managers can expect a well-rested Cooper back for a Week 13 matchup against the 49ers on Dec. 1.