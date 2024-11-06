Cooper (wrist) is slated to practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Cooper was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, but the wideout's looming participation in practice Wednesday is a positive sign regarding his status for this weekend's game against the Colts. Meanwhile, fellow WR Keon Coleman is also dealing with a wrist injury and could miss some time. He's in line to sit out Wednesday's session.
