Cooper (wrist) is listed as a limited participant Wednesday after a walk-through practice.
Fellow wideout Keon Coleman, also dealing with a wrist injury, was held out of practice after getting hurt during a 30-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Cooper was inactive but isn't expected to require a long-term absence, potentially setting up his return this Sunday at Indianapolis.
