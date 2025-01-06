Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Cooper (personal), who was excused from Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a family matter, has not yet returned to team facilities, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

McDermott said he's hopeful to have Cooper available for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Broncos, but he didn't offer a more precise timetable for the veteran's return. If Cooper does return in time to suit up versus Denver, he figures to handle his usual starting role alongside Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.