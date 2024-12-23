Cooper recorded one reception on two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.
One week after failing to see a target, Cooper's role in the Buffalo offense remained minimal. His only catch of the day came early in the second quarter, and he's now had 15 receiving yards or fewer in three of his last four contests. Though it could change, the Bills passing offense currently appears to run through Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.
