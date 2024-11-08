Cooper (wrist) will remain limited at practice Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Cooper, who was inactive in Week 9, was also limited Wednesday and Thursday, which likely has him trending toward being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. With Keon Coleman (wrist) already ruled out for the contest and Mack Hollins (shoulder) along with Curtis Samuel (pectoral) managing injuries, at this stage Khalil Shakir is the Bills' top healthy wideout.