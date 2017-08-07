Holmes will face additional competition for a starting role at wide receiver after the Bills signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year contract Monday.

Holmes, currently listed as No. 2 option on the Bills' depth chart, was already reported to be having an unimpressive camp. With veteran Rod Streater and rookie Zay Jones already turning heads in practices, the addition of Boldin, who's proven to be a dependable red-zone target throughout his career, only further hurts Holmes' chances of maintaining his spot with the first-team offense. Even if Holmes is able to distinguish himself during the preseason and open the regular season as the second wideout behind Sammy Watkins, the Bills' run-heavy offense probably won't leave many targets to go around to Holmes, or any of the Bills' other secondary options in the pass game for that matter.