Bills' Andre Holmes: Bottled up in blowout loss
Holmes caught his lone target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 41-9 loss to Chicago.
Holmes has now been held to one or no catches in four of five games. Sunday was another day of folly for Buffalo's passing offense with another three interceptions from Nathan Peterman. Maybe we'll see the return of Derek Anderson (concussion) against the Jets Sunday, but given New York's top-5 pass defense in terms of opponent passer rating, it probably won't matter for Buffalo's targets like Holmes.
