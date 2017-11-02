Bills' Andre Holmes: Depletion of playing time on hold
Holmes' new teammate Kelvin Benjamin, acquired in a trade with the Panthers on Tuesday, will not make his team debut Thursday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports via a source.
While the two starting spots will likely go to Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones, Holmes has been sprinkled in all season and does lead the team with three TD catches. While we wouldn't advocate using him unless you're in some crazy deep league -- Holmes only has 97 receiving yards all season -- he probably is the best bet to catch a red-zone TD until the hulking Benjamin gets up to speed.
