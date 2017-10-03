Bills' Andre Holmes: Expected to start for Matthews
With Jordan Matthews (thumb) out indefinitely, Holmes likely will join Zay Jones in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.
Holmes has just six catches for 35 yards on eight targets this season, but he's accounted for two of Tyrod Taylor's touchdown passes. While the Buffalo passing game still figures to run through Charles Clay and LeSean Mccoy, the 6-foot-4 Holmes could emerge as a legitimate deep threat and red-zone weapon on limited volume.
More News
-
What you missed: Trubisky to start
Chris Towers catches you up on a big news day around the NFL, starting with a breakdown of...
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...