With Jordan Matthews (thumb) out indefinitely, Holmes likely will join Zay Jones in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.

Holmes has just six catches for 35 yards on eight targets this season, but he's accounted for two of Tyrod Taylor's touchdown passes. While the Buffalo passing game still figures to run through Charles Clay and LeSean Mccoy, the 6-foot-4 Holmes could emerge as a legitimate deep threat and red-zone weapon on limited volume.