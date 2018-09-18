Bills' Andre Holmes: Failure to launch
Holmes was targeted four times during Sunday's loss to the Chargers but did not catch a pass.
The veteran has just one catch for 14 yards through two games. Holmes essentially served as the third wideout Sunday, seeing 58 percent of the offensive snaps with the Bills only using four active receivers. His height and athleticism will get him into the end zone occasionally -- he's had three or more scores each of the last four seasons -- but Holmes remains an unappealing fantasy option in an unappealing offense.
