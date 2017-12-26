Bills' Andre Holmes: Heads to IR
The Bills placed Holmes (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
It looks like the neck soreness that sidelined Holmes for Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots was set to keep him sidelined for the season finale against the Dolphins, so the Bills decided to shut the veteran wideout down. With 12 receptions for 113 yards and three scores over the Bills' first eight games, Holmes held a key complementary role in first half of the season, but was largely phased out of the offense over the past two months. Over his past six outings before the injury, Holmes was targeted just four times, catching one ball for seven yards.
