Bills' Andre Holmes: Ho-hum training camp
Holmes has two catches for 11 yards through two preseason games.
This follows what was said to be a disappointing training camp, where Holmes suffered from the drops and failed to stand out in most practices. Things are breaking his way in terms of competition for playing time, as Sammy Watkins got traded, Anquan Boldin retired, and Rod Streater (toe) is week-to-week, but unless Holmes gets going he could get bumped out of a starting spot by Streater or Philly Brown. Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones look like the two locks to sit atop the Week 1 depth chart.
