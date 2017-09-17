Play

Holmes left Sunday's game against the Panthers with what appears to be an arm or shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Holmes suffered this injury while covering a Buffalo punt. The 29-year-old receiver was targeted three times before leaving Sunday's game, making one reception for nine yards. Kaelin Clay is expected to play as the No. 3 receiver until Holmes can return.

