Holmes has been getting most of the first-team snaps opposite Sammy Watkins at training camp, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

Zay Jones, the team's second-round pick, has been serving as the third receiver in three-wide sets. Holmes has the early advantage, but there's still plenty of time for Jones, Philly Brown or a dark horse candidate to push the former Raider for the No. 2 job. The role probably will entail fewer targets than on other teams, as the Buffalo offense revolves around LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor's legs, with Watkins accounting for a big chunk of the targets if he's healthy.