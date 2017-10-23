Bills' Andre Holmes: Logs pair of grabs in win
Holmes secured two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Holmes was minimally involved once again Sunday, although his final line was still an improvement over his catchless afternoon in Week 5 versus the Bengals.The 29-year-old has been unable to parlay his impressive size and downfield speed into any meaningful production, a disappointment considering he'd logged 11 touchdown receptions and six catches of over 20 yards in his last three Raiders seasons coming into 2017. Moreover, the just-signed Deonte Thompson's four-catch, 107-yard explosion Sunday likely serves to paint Holmes' lack of production to date in an even harsher light.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...