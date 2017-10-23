Holmes secured two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Holmes was minimally involved once again Sunday, although his final line was still an improvement over his catchless afternoon in Week 5 versus the Bengals.The 29-year-old has been unable to parlay his impressive size and downfield speed into any meaningful production, a disappointment considering he'd logged 11 touchdown receptions and six catches of over 20 yards in his last three Raiders seasons coming into 2017. Moreover, the just-signed Deonte Thompson's four-catch, 107-yard explosion Sunday likely serves to paint Holmes' lack of production to date in an even harsher light.