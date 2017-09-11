Play

Holmes caught his only target during Sunday's win over the Jets, a one-yard score from Tyrod Taylor.

Holmes, as expected, served as the third receiver and only saw 51 percent of the offensive snaps. He's not worth owning under that job description unless he can prove to be the team's No. 1 red-zone threat, something that would require much more convincing than one short touchdown.

