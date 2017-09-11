Bills' Andre Holmes: Makes modest totals count
Holmes caught his only target during Sunday's win over the Jets, a one-yard score from Tyrod Taylor.
Holmes, as expected, served as the third receiver and only saw 51 percent of the offensive snaps. He's not worth owning under that job description unless he can prove to be the team's No. 1 red-zone threat, something that would require much more convincing than one short touchdown.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...