Holmes has a new teammate in the receiving corps after the Bills signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year deal Monday.

Holmes, listed as No. 2 on the depth chart, was already reported to be having an unimpressive camp. Now he has Rod Streater on his heels, rookie Zay Jones ready to make his mark, and the veteran and red-zone capable Boldin in the mix. Given that this is going to be a run-heavy offense, we'd avoid Holmes no matter where the team lists him following the Boldin signing.