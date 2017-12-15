Bills' Andre Holmes: No longer on injury report
Holmes (neck) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Friday.
Holmes isn't a high-volume option in the Buffalo offense and though the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder does score the occasion red zone TD (overall, he's tallied three in 13 games to date), he's not a high-percentage fantasy lineup option in Week 15, even with fellow big-bodied wideout Kelvin Benjamin still dealing with a knee issue that has him listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.
