Holmes (arm) isn't listed on the Bills' initial injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Holmes was removed from Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Panthers with an arm/shoulder injury, but it apparently isn't anything that warrants concern moving forward. Serving as Buffalo's No. 3 wideout this season, Holmes has caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets while logging 73 offensive snaps through two weeks. A nightmare matchup with the "No Fly Zone" secondary won't help matters.