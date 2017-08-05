Although Holmes has been lining up as the No. 2 receiver during training camp practices, he's yet to stand out and has failed to make big plays, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

The job just isn't going to be handed to Holmes, especially with the similarly sized Rod Streater standing out behind him. There's also rookie Zay Jones, whom the Bills picked early in the second round, as well as offseason acquisition Philly Brown. Holmes better start making plays as the preseason picks up.