Play

Holmes, who started Sunday's Week 5 contest in place of an injured Jordan Matthews, failed to catch his only target.

Holmes played 31 snaps (44 percent), which put him fourth among a banged-up wideout group, a pretty bad development considering two of the guys that saw more action -- Brandon Tate and Kaelin Clay -- are typically special teams players. Holmes does have two TD catches on the season and remains a decent red-zone threat, but the fact that he's caught no more than two passes in any game while still in single digits on targets (9) through five games should keep him off your roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Review

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...