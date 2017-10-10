Holmes, who started Sunday's Week 5 contest in place of an injured Jordan Matthews, failed to catch his only target.

Holmes played 31 snaps (44 percent), which put him fourth among a banged-up wideout group, a pretty bad development considering two of the guys that saw more action -- Brandon Tate and Kaelin Clay -- are typically special teams players. Holmes does have two TD catches on the season and remains a decent red-zone threat, but the fact that he's caught no more than two passes in any game while still in single digits on targets (9) through five games should keep him off your roster.