Holmes caught one of two targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Houston.

Holmes has now caught one or no passes in four of six games and with Josh Allen (elbow) out for at least a few weeks and either newcomer Derek Anderson or turnover machine Nathan Peterman taking his place, things don't look likely to improve. The good news is that a relatively friendly matchup against Indianapolis' bottom-third pass defense awaits Sunday.