Bills' Andre Holmes: Picks up 45 yards in loss
Holmes caught two of three targets for 45 yards during Monday's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.
Despite the modest production, Monday was actually Holmes' best game of the season. The lanky veteran has been solid downfield, four of his 10 receptions this season going for at least 20 yards -- including two on Monday -- but ineffective quarterback play has limited Buffalo's offense. With Nathan Peterman -- who has been intercepted on over 11 percent of his career pass attempts -- looking like the potential starter Sunday against a tough Chicago pass defense, don't expect much out of Holmes.
