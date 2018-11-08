Holmes (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Holmes only practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but was able to shake that tag and log a full practice Thursday. As evidenced by this news, all signs point to Holmes suiting up in Week 10. The 30-year-old hasn't made a big impact on offense thus far, so it's possible he'll still be limited to a depth role in the passing game to go along with special-teams work.

