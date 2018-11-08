Bills' Andre Holmes: Practicing in full
Holmes (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Holmes only practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, but was able to shake that tag and log a full practice Thursday. As evidenced by this news, all signs point to Holmes suiting up in Week 10. The 30-year-old hasn't made a big impact on offense thus far, so it's possible he'll still be limited to a depth role in the passing game to go along with special-teams work.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...