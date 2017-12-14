Bills' Andre Holmes: Returns to practice
Holmes, who missed Wednesday's practice after waking up with a neck problem, is back on the field Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It looks like Holmes will be out there for Sunday's crucial game against the Dolphins, but he's well down the pecking order as the fifth or sixth option in the passing game. Other than a a 3-51-1 outing in Week 7, Holmes hasn't posted more than two catches or 18 yards in any other game this season.
