Bills' Andre Holmes: Second touchdown of 2017
Holmes caught both of his targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
The touchdown was a fluke, as it actually tipped off rookie Zay Jones and took a fortuitous bounce into Holmes' veteran hands. Those using him in deep leagues will take it, but are also realizing he's a non-starting option for a bad passing team and there are likely to be several weeks with empty production. Holmes saw the field for 34 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday.
