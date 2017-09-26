Play

Holmes caught both of his targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The touchdown was a fluke, as it actually tipped off rookie Zay Jones and took a fortuitous bounce into Holmes' veteran hands. Those using him in deep leagues will take it, but are also realizing he's a non-starting option for a bad passing team and there are likely to be several weeks with empty production. Holmes saw the field for 34 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories