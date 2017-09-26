Holmes caught both of his targets for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The touchdown was a fluke, as it actually tipped off rookie Zay Jones and took a fortuitous bounce into Holmes' veteran hands. Those using him in deep leagues will take it, but are also realizing he's a non-starting option for a bad passing team and there are likely to be several weeks with empty production. Holmes saw the field for 34 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday.