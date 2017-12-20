Holmes (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Holmes battled a stiff neck last week and missed one practice as a result, but ultimately received clearance to play in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Dolphins. With the wideout experiencing no reported setbacks in that contest, it's possible that his absence from Wednesday's session is just for precautionary purposes while he continues to nurse some minor soreness.

