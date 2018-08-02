Bills' Andre Holmes: Skips practice with quad issue
Holmes was absent from Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
There haven't been any prior reports that Holmes is dealing with a particularly worrisome injury, so the Bills may just be exercising caution with a veteran in the early days of training camp. Holmes is expected to return to the practice field within a few days and continue to stake his claim to a depth role in the Bills' passing attack this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...