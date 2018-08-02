Holmes was absent from Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

There haven't been any prior reports that Holmes is dealing with a particularly worrisome injury, so the Bills may just be exercising caution with a veteran in the early days of training camp. Holmes is expected to return to the practice field within a few days and continue to stake his claim to a depth role in the Bills' passing attack this season.

