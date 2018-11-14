Holmes caught his lone target for 21 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.

Sunday was far and away Buffalo's biggest offensive outpouring of the season, but it didn't do much for Holmes, who has now caught one or no passes in five of his last six games. The statuesque target remains a good deep threat who might have the advantage of catching passes from the big-armed rookie, Josh Allen (elbow), following the bye. That's where the good news ends. Week 12 brings a Jacksonville defense giving up just 201 passing yards per game, the best in the league.

