Bills' Andre Holmes: Targeted thrice in loss
Holmes caught two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 22-0 loss to Green Bay.
Holmes has been targeted 10 times during Josh Allen's three starts, but has just five catches and 37 yards to show for them. The original goal was to let Allen sit and prepare for the role of franchise quarterback. Now that he's been thrust into the position of learning on the fly, growing pains are likely to follow both for him and his receivers. Though Buffalo next takes on a middle-of-the-road Titans pass defense in Week 5, Holmes is unlikely to see the volume of targets necessary to produce in what is currently an inefficient pass offense.
