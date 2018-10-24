Bills' Andre Holmes: Targeted twice in blowout loss
Holmes caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts.
Holmes has not caught multiple passes in a game since Week 4 and is still waiting to top 30 yards in a game or find the end zone. The Patriots' bottom-10 pass defense looks to be a potential cure Sunday, but believing that would require you to look beyond Buffalo's carousel of horrors at quarterback. Derek Anderson, who turned the ball over four times against Indianapolis in his Bills debut, is penciled in to start once again.
