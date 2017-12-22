Bills' Andre Holmes: Won't play this week
Holmes (neck) won't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Given that Holmes is a low-volume option in a modest passing offense, his absence in Week 16 is more of a hit to the Bills' depth at wideout than it is to fantasy players. Assuming Kelvin Benjamin (knee) plays Sunday, he'll head the Bills wideout corps this weekend along with Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson.
More News
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: Sitting out practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: No longer on injury report•
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: Returns to practice•
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: Sitting out Wednesday with stiff neck•
-
Bills' Andre Holmes: Targeted three times•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...