Holmes (neck) won't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Given that Holmes is a low-volume option in a modest passing offense, his absence in Week 16 is more of a hit to the Bills' depth at wideout than it is to fantasy players. Assuming Kelvin Benjamin (knee) plays Sunday, he'll head the Bills wideout corps this weekend along with Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson.