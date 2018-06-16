Bills' Andre Holmes: Works with first team
Holmes (neck) participated with the first-team offense at mandatory minicamp this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
During preseason 2017, Holmes endured neck spasms in the latter stages but didn't miss time until the stretch run of the campaign. Before his placement on injured reserve Dec. 26 due to a "stiff" neck, he only corralled one of four targets while averaging 17.3 offensive snaps per game across his final six appearances. Even so, Holmes' season-ending stat line of 13-120-3 on 23 targets was uninspiring, to say the least. Beyond Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Jeremy Kerley are better bets than Holmes to earn consistent reps in 2018, when the Bills likely will be trotting out AJ McCarron under center for the bulk of the year.
