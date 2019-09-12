Bills' Andre Roberts: Another missed practice
Roberts is sitting out a second straight practice due to a quad injury suffered in Week 1, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The Bills can replace Roberts at receiver but he's one of the league's best returners, a job that will be shared by Isaiah McKenzie and Micah Hyde (and perhaps Devin Singletary) in Week 2 against the Giants if Roberts has to sit another week. He'll get one more chance to put his hat in the ring if he can practice to some degree Friday.
More News
