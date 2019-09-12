Roberts is sitting out a second straight practice due to a quad injury suffered in Week 1, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills can replace Roberts at receiver but he's one of the league's best returners, a job that will be shared by Isaiah McKenzie and Micah Hyde (and perhaps Devin Singletary) in Week 2 against the Giants if Roberts has to sit another week. He'll get one more chance to put his hat in the ring if he can practice to some degree Friday.