Updating a previous report, Roberts (foot) was able to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Roberts said afterward that his injured foot held up well, so it looks like he'll be able to play in this week's playoff game in Houston. The veteran doesn't add much offensively (just three catches on seven targets all season), but he's one of the league's better return men, an area that could make a difference in what figures to be a tight game between two good-but-not-great teams.