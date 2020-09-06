site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Andre Roberts: Back with Bills
RotoWire Staff
Buffalo re-signed Roberts on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts was cut in a move likely relating to the salary cap Saturday, but he now rejoins the Bills only a day later. He'll reprise his usual key role in the return game and as a depth receiver.
