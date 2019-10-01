Roberts returned six punts for 46 yards and two kickoffs for 71 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He also caught one ball for six yards while seeing eight snaps on offense.

Roberts is one of the league's best in the return game and even though he missed the first two contests with a quadriceps injury, he's on his way to boosting the Bills' special teams in his first season with the team. He'll see nearly all the returns from here on out, while being sprinkled in occasionally on offense.