Roberts was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

In Buffalo's first game since Zay Jones was trade to Oakland, Roberts' role in the offense didn't change much, with seven total offensive snaps after averaging 7.3 offensive snaps in the previous three games. Duke Williams' (shoulder) status Sunday could give Roberts a little more opportunity against a leaky Philadelphia defense, but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Williams catches more than a pass or two as a gameday WR3 or WR4.