Roberts (quadriceps) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Robert locked down a roster spot this preseason by excelling as a specialist and holding his own as a wide receiver, Now, he's considered day-to-day ahead of the season opener versus the Jets. If he's unable to suit up for Sunday's game, expect Devin Singletary to take over kick-return duties and Micah Hyde to return punts.

