Roberts (quadriceps) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Roberts is Buffalo's top return man and also provides the team with receiver depth. If he's unable to suit up for the regular-season opener versus the Jets, Devin Singletary should see work returning kickoffs and Micah Hyde will handle punt returns.

